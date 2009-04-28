Musical Duo Will Put a Little Swing In Your Step

Trumpeter Herb Alpert and his wife, singer Lani Hall, will perform May 19 at UCSB

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Santa Barbara debut of music icon and legendary trumpet player Herb Alpert and his wife, internationally renowned singer and Grammy award-winner Lani Hall, at 8 p.m. May 19 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

The duo will perform a swinging evening of Brazilian jazz fusion and American popular songbook standards, including Irving Berlin’s Night And Day and Cole Porter’s I’ve Got You Under My Skin. Alpert, the “A” in A&M Records, is best known as the founder and leader of the Latin act Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass.

Tickets are $40 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID at ticket purchase and upon admission to the event. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.