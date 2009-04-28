Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:53 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pair Arrested in Alleged Extortion at Marijuana Dispensary

Santa Barbara police say business partner was forced to sign over his share of the dispensary

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 28, 2009 | 8:57 p.m.

An alleged extortion attempt at a local marijuana dispensary led to the arrest of two suspects and an ongoing search for others, Santa Barbara police said Tuesday.

Tharon Weighill
Tharon Weighill

Tharon Weighill, 45, and Scott Weighill, 43, were arrested after a 34-year-old male victim and part owner of the Sacred Mountain marijuana dispensary reported that he was held captive by his business partner, Tharon Weighill, and forced to sign over his part of the business.

Scott Weighill
Scott Weighill

According to police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, the victim reported that Tharon Weighill accused him of stealing more than $400,000 from the business, and arranged to have two individuals forcibly hold him in a back room of the dispensary to make him give up his share of the business. According to the police report, he was held at knife point and threatened with bodily harm. After signing the makeshift release, the report said, the man’s captors took his keys, his cell phone, $800 and an unknown quantity of marijuana from his vehicle. The victim eventually escaped.

After visiting the dispensary, 27 Parker Way, and interviewing several subjects in connection with the incident, officers arrested Scott Weighill, who was identified as the suspect who held the door closed and acted as lookout while the other suspects threatened the victim. Scott Weighill was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, extortion, false imprisonment and robbery.

Tharon Weighill was arrested on charges of conspiracy, extortion, false imprisonment and robbery. Other suspects are being sought and police say the investigation is continuing.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

