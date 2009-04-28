Red Cross Gets Kids to Think Safety

More than 40 local youths participate in Safe Kids Day

More than 40 Santa Barbara youths took part in Saturday’s Safe Kids Day, presented by the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter. The youths participated in interactive presentations on how to respond during natural disasters such as fire and earthquakes, and how to call 9-1-1. The event, held at the Red Cross headquarters on State Street, included an outdoor fair with booths from the San Marcos Volunteer Fire Department, State Farm and others. — Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.