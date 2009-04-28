Santa Barbara Man Dies in Modoc Road Car Crash

CHP says driver lost control and was killed when the vehicle hit a palm tree

A Santa Barbara man died after he lost control of his car and struck a tree along Modoc Road late Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Investigating CHP Officer G. Garcia said the 2001 BMW 540 was traveling westbound on Modoc at an undetermined rate of speed when the driver lost control west of Lyric Lane about 11:30 p.m. The car spun and struck a palm tree on the passenger side, splitting the vehicle in two. The driver, the lone occupant, identified as William Anthony Calhoun, 26, of Santa Barbara, died on impact, Garcia said.

According to Garcia’s report, Calhoun was wearing a seat belt and the car’s airbags did deploy on impact.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash. It has not yet been determined whether the driver was impaired.

