Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:04 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect in Lottery Scam

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 28, 2009 | 3:06 p.m.

Santa Barbara police have arrested a suspect in a $12,000 lottery scam involving a 55-year-old woman.

Raul Gonzalo Santana, 44, was detained Monday during a traffic stop and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of grand theft and being an unlicensed driver.

The victim told police on April 6 that two people had conned her out of the money after claiming to have a winning lottery ticket. The woman said the suspects told her they couldn’t cash in the ticket because the ticket holder was not in the United States legally. They said they would compensate her if she assisted them, but only after giving them a deposit.

About 9 a.m. Monday, an officer patrolling the 900 block of East Montecito Street observed a Hispanic male adult speaking with an elderly female. The Hispanic male noticed the police car, used a nearby pay phone and was soon picked up by a vehicle driven by a second Hispanic male.

The officer pulled over the vehicle for expired registration. Lottery tickets and money were found in the vehicle.

Santana, who identified himself with a Mexican driver’s license, was arrested for being an unlicensed driver. A fingerprint check revealed he was wanted on theft charges out of New York under a different name. Santana’s passenger was interviewed during the traffic stop and released.

Police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said a booking photo would not be released because of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has been a victim of a lottery scam is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department Investigative Division at 805.897.2335.

Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 