Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Professor Elected to National Academy of Sciences

By UCSB | April 28, 2009 | 2:49 p.m.

Stanton Peale, a professor emeritus renowned for his work in astrophysics at UCSB, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. Peale was among 72 new members elected to the prestigious academy Tuesday.

Peale retired from the UCSB physics faculty in 1994, but the 72-year-old professor hasn’t slowed a bit. He maintains an active, full-time research program from an office in Broida Hall, where he pursues his study of the planet Mercury. His election brings to 30 the number of active UCSB faculty members elected to the academy.

The National Academy of Sciences is the country’s most prestigious scientific organization, and election to membership in the academy is considered one of the highest honors that can be accorded a U.S. scientist or engineer. Those elected today bring the total number of active members to 2,150. The new members will be inducted into the academy next April at the group’s annual meeting in Washington.

“We all share great joy and pride in the election of Professor Stan Peale to the National Academy of Sciences,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “Professor Peale is an inspiration to colleagues and students alike for his commitment to advancing scientific knowledge. This well-deserved honor is a meaningful recognition from his peers of Stan’s pioneering research and unique contributions to planetary science.”

Mark Srednicki, chair of the UCSB physics department, also praised Peale. “I’m extremely pleased to see Stan receive this well-deserved recognition of his scientific accomplishments,” he said. “Astrophysics at UCSB has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years, but the effort started many years ago with Stan, and his contributions have been essential. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him.”

Peale received a call early Tuesday morning from academy officials. “It was at 6 a.m.,” he said, “but that’s OK, I’m typically up that early. ... I’m overwhelmed. I feel like it’s undeserved, but I will certainly relish the honor. And I will enjoy going to the meeting next year.”

Peale’s research recently showed that small wobbles in Mercury’s orbit, revealed by Earth-based radar data, can only be explained if Mercury’s core is at least partially molten. “This helps us refine our understanding of the process of planet formation, and the likelihood of habitable planets in other solar systems,” Srednicki said.

“Mercury is quite interesting now,” Peale said. “We have a spacecraft going there. Messenger has made two passes already, and it will make another pass in September, and then it goes into orbit in March of 2011. We’re going to learn a lot about Mercury.”

Peale said he also “dabbles” in extrasolar planets, or planets beyond our solar system. “I will continue to look at the dynamics of those as well,” he said.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 