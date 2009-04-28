Junior Leagues’ State Public Affairs Committee Honors Nava

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, announced that he was honored in Sacramento by the State Public Affairs Committee (SPAC) of the Junior Leagues of California as the SPAC Legislator of the Year 2009.

“We are honoring Assemblyman Nava for his work to improve the lives of women throughout California, and his tireless efforts so far this year with the Healthy Mother’s Act, AB 159. Assemblymember Nava recognized the importance of this measure for all women and their families. We are very pleased that he chose to take on this measure,” said Wendy J. Penbera, Chair of the State Public Affairs Committee, Junior Leagues of California.

“I am humbled to receive this award from SPAC of the Junior Leagues of California on behalf of my efforts of this very serious and real issue for women and their families,” said Nava. “Many people have been and will continue to work very hard to get AB 159 to the Governor’s desk. New mothers and their babies deserve the best help we can offer.”

Assembly Bill 159 asks the California Department of Public Health (DPH) to establish a Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder (PMAD) Task Force to develop a best practices model for public awareness and to issue recommendations for educational materials for the Department’s perinatal health programs. The Task Force may undertake public education activities related to the disorder to raise awareness for both healthcare professionals and for pregnant women, new mothers, and their families. The measure is currently awaiting a hearing in the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders occur during pregnancy as well as during the postpartum period. These disorders can take many forms, including depression, anxiety disorders, and psychosis. The afflictions can have potentially serious repercussions for the emotional, social, and physical health and well-being of mothers, children and families. National studies indicate that 10 percent to 20 percent of women suffer from perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, and the majority of these women go undiagnosed and untreated.

The State Public Affairs Committee of the Junior Leagues of California has represented the interests of its 12,000 women members in 16 communities across California. Each Junior League is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.