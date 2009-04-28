Lower Mission Creek Flood Control Legislation Earns Unanimous Support

Flood control project is a joint effort between city, county and Army Corps of Engineers

State Senate Bill 619, authored by state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, and principally co-authored by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, which provides support for funding Santa Barbara County’s Lower Mission Creek flood control project, earned unanimous bipartisan support on Tuesday in the state Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee.

“Santa Barbara County residents are aware of the damage that a flood can do to their home and property,” said Strickland. “Local flooding as recent as 1995 and 1998 has left devastating effects on the surrounding community of Lower Mission Creek. SB 619 provides much needed support for crucial funding to the Lower Mission Creek flood control project. This important legislation will help save hundreds of homes from future flood damage.”

SB 619 authorizes California to provide subvention funds to Santa Barbara County for the Lower Mission Creek flood control project. The flood control project has been ongoing for many years and is a joint effort between the city of Santa Barbara, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. The Lower Mission Creek flood control project stretches 1.3 miles from Cabrillo Boulevard at the ocean to Canon Perdido Street. The goal of the project is to widen the banks of the creek channel to increase water capacity, which will lead to reduced flooding and less property damage.

“I am very pleased that SB 619 passed the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee this week,” said Nava. “This is an important measure that will not only protect homes and property, but ultimately save lives in the city of Santa Barbara.”

Santa Barbara County’s Lower Mission Creek flood control project has earned broad community support with several environmental benefits, as well. For more information, click here.

—Christina Englander is communications director for state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, who represents southern Santa Barbara County.