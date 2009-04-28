Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Proposed legislation would allow advanced nursing degrees to be earned at CSU

Nava Pushes Legislation Confronting Nursing Shortage

By John Mann | April 28, 2009 | 11:11 p.m.

Assembly members Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara and Juan Arambula, D-Fresno, announced on Tuesday that their measure, Assembly Bill 867, written to address a severe nursing shortage in California, was approved by the Assembly Business and Profession Committee.

“I am very pleased that AB 867 is moving forward with today’s vote,” said Nava. “This measure will enable nursing programs across California to expand appropriately to meet the enrollment demand in nursing education programs and the state’s critical need for registered nurses. Our state’s higher education system cannot currently meet our health care workforce needs. This measure is an important step toward rectifying this problem.”

AB 867 will allow the California State University (CSU) to independently award a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree, and will allow the CSU to train its own nursing faculty and the California Community College faculty, as well as nurses for advanced practice. Under current law, the CSU system can train nurses but cannot offer DNP degrees, and any faculty members training nurses must have a DNP degree.

The California Board of Registered Nursing (BRN) estimates that the state’s registered nurses shortage is anywhere between 10,294 and 59,027 full-time positions. Central to this issue is a shortage of nursing faculty — there are not enough teachers available to meet the low student-to-faculty ratios required for undergraduate nursing degree programs.

“The Central Valley has about 20 percent fewer nurses per capita then the national average,” said Arambula. “The Valley is in desperate need of nurses and the lack of faculty to teach them worsens the problem. AB 867 will ensure nursing programs have the faculty needed to meet the raising demand of registered nurses in the state.”

AB 867 now goes to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for consideration.

— John Mann is a spokesman for State Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

