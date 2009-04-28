Valley Business and Tourism Expo Highlights Virtues of Santa Ynez

More than 40 exhibitors confirmed for free event

Mary Harris, Executive Director of the Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association (SYVVA) — a not-for-profit organization promoting the entire Santa Ynez Valley as a year-round tourism destination — announced that more than 40 exhibitors have been confirmed for the group’s seventh annual free Valley Business & Tourism Expo.

The event is scheduled for May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hotel Corque, 400 Alisal Road, in Solvang.

The Expo introduces area business owners, staff, residents and visitors alike to the wide the variety of things to see, do and taste, as well as where to stay, in the Santa Ynez Valley. The Expo also features a Silent Auction highlighting wine, gift certificates and treats from throughout the Santa Ynez Valley, as well as complimentary wine tasting and refreshments. In addition, attendees can tour the newly reopened Hotel Corque and Root 246 Restaurant.

A few exhibit spaces are still available. For more information, call Harris at 805.686.0053, or click here.