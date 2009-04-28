Teens Take Artistic Reins in Choreographers’ Showcase

ON THE VERGE allows young choreographers creative control

A group of talented teens will present their original choreography at the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance’s 14th Annual ON THE VERGE: Teen Choreographers’ Showcase, May 30th at the Marjorie Luke Theatre at 8 p.m. These creative and inspiring works will be performed by young dancers, and everything from lighting to costumes will be designed by the young people.

All pre-professionals, the young dancers receive classes in choreography, costuming, music and lighting. They are coached in writing biographies for programs and press releases. They gain skills by choosing their dancers, directing them and scheduling rehearsals all while working with professional mentors who guide them through the creative process. The teens also have the opportunity to show their work and discuss it with underserved youth, peers and seniors. They give out 350 tickets to these groups.

The teens are all local, and many are already veteran performers and scholarship winners. They range in age from 13 to 19, and come from local schools and dance studios, including San Marcos High, Nordhoff High in Ojai, Westmont College, Santa Barbara Dance Arts, 14K Jules Dance, Cruz Dance & Entertainment, Linda Vega School of Dance, Gustafson School of Ballet, and UCSB. The showcase features a diverse mix of dance styles ranging from flamenco, hip-hop, modern and classical ballet. Eleven carefully mentored pieces will be performed, all from the unique perspectives of these cutting-edge, emerging artists.

Year after year, Santa Barbara Dance Alliance members watch the teens mature in their choreography as they return to be part of the showcase. These talented youngsters go on to university dance departments, become professional dancers, and many return to Santa Barbara to teach.

The performers:

>> Taylor Fisher, 16, choreographed a modern quartet that she describes as quirky, feminine, and uncomfortable. Costumes are based on 1920s-era lingerie, and the piece is set to an alternative folk ballad.

>> Armando Cervantes, 17, choreographed an all-boys hip-hop dance that includes break-dancing, pop, locking and stunts. He is a member of the performance group D-Boyz at Santa Barbara High School.

>> Kaci Yamanaka, 18, who brings together a group of talented at-risk youth who perform with the organization Everybody Dance Now! The 14 dancers are performing in a high-energy hip-hop routine.

>> Gianna Burright, from Nordhoff High in Ojai, is working on a piece that brings elements of release and tension together through her movement in a contemporary lyrical solo.

>> Robin Zelko, 16, develops her own theatrical hip-hop style to the stage for the third time. Her ensemble of 11 dancers showcases a fluid style of feminine inspired hip-hop moves with a sassy twist.

>> Corrie Jiminez and Cari Helchuis are performing a flamenco duet with props, a hat and a fan, and amazingly quick footwork. Their beautiful costumes in blue and green complement their smooth style and captivating charisma. Both choreographers dance with the Linda Vega Dance Studio.

>> Maria Avila, 15, is a first-time teen choreographer from San Marcos High. She is presenting a piece containing both salsa and merengue styles for two couples.

>> Aryanna Aronson, 13, dances with Santa Barbara Dance Arts. She has created a hip-hop duet with extreme attitude and intricacy.

>> Alaina Lucido from Nordhoff High is performing her solo to music with Afro-jazz roots. Her modern movement moves from floor to air as she uses momentum and release in a highly physical piece about repression and freedom.



This year’s mentors include: Cybil Gilbertson, Nicole Helton, Kim Hoj, Beth Deopante, Linda Vega, Alana Tillim, Derrick Curtis, Pamela Lappen, Shannon Abero, Steven Lovelace and Heather Shea. All are well-known Santa Barbara teachers and performers and provide professional guidance for the teen artists whose work is presented in ON THE VERGE.

Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and patron of the Dance Alliance scholarship program Margo Cohen-Feinberg will present summer dance scholarships to children ages 8 to 17 who show talent, dedication and financial need. They are chosen by a panel of professional dancers/instructors after auditioning and receiving recommendations from their studios.

The entire production is directed by Heather Shea, a graduate of UCSB and dance teacher. The program is co-directed by Julie McLeod, Santa Barbara Dance Alliance Executive Director.



The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located at 721 E. Cota St. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for Dance Alliance members, $10 for students and seniors, and $50 for patrons. Call Dance Alliance at 805.966.6950, or click here for more information.

—Julie McLeod is the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance Executive Director.

