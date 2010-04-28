Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Detectives Make Arrest in Child Molestation Case

Police say the suspect knew the four victims, boys and girls ages 5 to 13

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | April 28, 2010 | 8:39 p.m.

Fabian Flores
Fabian Flores

A four-month investigation into the reported molestation of a young child has led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Santa Maria man.

An investigation by detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department revealed three other victims, boys and girls ages 5 to 13.

Police say the four victims were known to the suspect, who had regular access to the children.

Fabian Flores was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual abuse of child under 14 and sexual abuse of a child under age 10.

The case has been submitted to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for filing.

Police believe that there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at

