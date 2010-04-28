District Attorney Candidates Agree to Cancel Debates
The decision is made out of respect for the family of the late Christie Stanley
By Brian Robinson | April 28, 2010 | 10:39 p.m.
Out of respect for the family of former District Attorney Christie Stanley, who died Sunday after a long battle with lung cancer, DA candidates Joyce Dudley and Joshua Lynn have agreed to cancel all further debates.
Specifically, the League of Women Voters-sponsored debate scheduled for Thursday and the South County Bar Association-sponsored debate set for Monday are canceled.
— Brian Robinson is a publicist.
