Get Paid to Recycle Old Refrigerator or Freezer

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership — a partnership of Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County — are hosting a free refrigerator pickup day on May 8.

All residents and businesses in South Santa Barbara County that want to replace an older refrigerator or freezer with a more energy-efficient appliance or dispose of a spare are encouraged to register.

In addition to picking up old, working units and recycling them, SCE also will pay $50 for a refrigerator and $50 for a freezer, limit two units per qualifying customer. Old appliances are dismantled at a recycling center, where the metals and refrigerants are removed in an environmentally safe manner.

“Typically, an older refrigerator or freezer uses twice as much electricity as a newer model,” said James Dewey, facilities and energy manager for the city of Santa Barbara. “Thus, even though a new refrigerator or freezer is a significant expense, it can lead to substantial savings in energy and money, helping the environment — and your wallet. We invite the entire community to participate.”

The pickup day is one of many SCE programs hosted by the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership to help the region shift toward more energy-efficient technologies.

To participate in the pickup, residents and businesses should go to www.SCEEP.org to register or call 800.234.9722. The SCE will visit the qualifying home or business to haul away the old refrigerator or freezer. Participants then will receive a $50 check in the mail. Customers who can’t participate on that day can arrange a pickup and receive their incentive by calling 800.234.9722 or clicking here.

To qualify, residents and businesses must be an SCE customer, and the appliance must be located at an address in SCE’s service territory. Refrigerators and freezers must be in working condition, and be plugged in and cooling for 24 hours before pickup so that the unit can be verified as still working. Only refrigerator or freezer units of 10 to 32 cubic feet will be accepted.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.0583 x105.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.