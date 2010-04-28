Goleta State of the City Event Set for May 21

The program is designed to provide an update on city projects and challenges

The third annual State of the City event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 21 at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

The program and luncheon will begin promptly at noon.

Tickets to the event, hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, are $45 per person pre-paid or $55 at the door (if space permits).

The State of the City is the annual event hosted by the chamber in which the city of Goleta gives an update on the city’s projects, challenges and future.

Click here to register online, or call 805.967.2500.