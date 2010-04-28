Wind Advisory in Effect for South Coast Through Friday
Damaging gusts up to 60 mph are forecast through Friday morning
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher |
| April 28, 2010 | 9:15 p.m.
High winds are likely to continue in Santa Barbara County through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said late Thursday afternoon. An overnight wind advisory has been issued for the South Coast, with a high-wind watch in effect.
Officials said west winds of 20 to 40 mph will continue to develop Thursday evening with damaging winds gusts of 60 mph possible through Friday morning.
Motorists are advised to use caution, especially if driving high-profile vehicles.
