Library Offering Training for Adult Literacy Tutors

The next course for volunteers begins May 12

It’s easy to take reading and writing for granted, but many residents struggle with daily tasks. Become an adult literacy tutor and help your neighbors develop the skills they need.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program is offering free training to prepare volunteers to work one-to-one with adults seeking help.

Why volunteer? As a tutor, you can help another adult reach new goals, such as reading to a child or getting a better job.

All new tutors take a training course that provides information about the program, tutoring techniques and free materials.

The next course will be held May 12 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The three-part course meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and continues on May 19 and 26. New volunteers must attend all three sessions.

For more information about volunteering or to register for training, click here, call 805.564.5619 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program.