Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Library Offering Training for Adult Literacy Tutors

The next course for volunteers begins May 12

By Beverly Schwartzberg | April 28, 2010 | 3:21 p.m.

It’s easy to take reading and writing for granted, but many residents struggle with daily tasks. Become an adult literacy tutor and help your neighbors develop the skills they need.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program is offering free training to prepare volunteers to work one-to-one with adults seeking help.

Why volunteer? As a tutor, you can help another adult reach new goals, such as reading to a child or getting a better job.

All new tutors take a training course that provides information about the program, tutoring techniques and free materials.

The next course will be held May 12 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The three-part course meets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and continues on May 19 and 26. New volunteers must attend all three sessions.

For more information about volunteering or to register for training, click here, call 805.564.5619 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 