Man Already On Probation Facing More Charges for Marijuana Trafficking

Detectives find an indoor pot garden at a home on Chandler Street in Santa Barbara

By Drew Sugars | April 28, 2010 | 8:55 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County man, already on probation for cultivating marijuana, is now facing more charges after narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department arrested him for growing pot at his home.

Peter Joseph Gardner
On Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives assisted by the Santa Barbara Police Department concluded a three-month investigation into a suspected illegal marijuana cultivator and trafficker in Santa Barbara County.

Detectives originally received information that the suspect, who is on active county probation for marijuana cultivation, was again illegally growing marijuana at a residence in the 4700 block of Chandler Street in the Santa Barbara area. Although the suspect was reporting his address as in the 2900 block of La Combadura in the Santa Barbara area, the investigation determined he was maintaining a marijuana grow at the Chandler Street address because his probation terms included a “no marijuana cultivation” clause.

Detectives simultaneously served a search warrant at the residence on Chandler Street and a probation search on La Combadura. During the searches, more than 86 active marijuana plants were found in a sophisticated indoor garden.

Additional items of evidence indicative to marijuana sales were located, including about a half-pound of processed marijuana, scales, etc. The total value of the marijuana and plants seized during the investigation was estimated at $220,000.

Peter Joseph Gardner, 39, was detained after driving by the residence numerous times during the service of the search warrant.

He was uncooperative with deputies, and was subsequently arrested for violations of cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail without bail because of his probation violation.

Additional renters of the property were contacted and released without charges after being deemed not to be involved.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
