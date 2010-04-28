Montecito Bank & Trust Earns Premier Performance Rating

Montecito Bank & Trust has received a 2009 Premier Performing Bank designation by The Findley Reports, an independent service that rates the financial performance of California banks.

It is the only Santa Barbara-based bank to receive this recognition for its 2009 performance.

“We are very pleased to be counted among only 21 California banks to receive the 2009 Findley Reports designation at this level or above, especially given the current economic challenges,” said Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer. “This marks our 10th consecutive year of designation as a Findley Reports Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank, which distinguishes Montecito Bank & Trust from all other community banks in the tri-counties.

“As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, we credit our conservative management approach for consistent achievement of profitability, liquidity and capital ratios that well exceed the minimums set by our regulatory agencies. We contribute to the economic vitality of the communities we serve by safekeeping customer deposits, lending to creditworthy borrowers, and supporting our local nonprofit organizations.

“We are grateful to our loyal customers and extraordinary associates who make this achievement possible and look forward to continuing to serve the financial needs of our communities.”

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.