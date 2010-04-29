Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Passenger Dies in Highway 154 Crash Near Windy Gap

The driver says he swerved to avoid rocks in the roadway before crashing into a hillside

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | updated logo | April 29, 2010 | 12:22 p.m.

A Malibu man died late Wednesday when the vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed off Highway 154 west of Windy Gap.

The driver, 38-year-old Bert Berrera, also of Malibu, suffered minor scrapes and sore muscles.

Police say Berrera and his passenger, Gregory Todd Solomon, were traveling westbound on Highway 154 from Malibu to the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez.

Berrrera told police he turned to the right to avoid rocks in the roadway when the right front portion of the vehicle went off the edge of the roadway and struck a large rock concealed in the bushes. He then lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle collided into the hillside, began spinning and rolled over, landing on its roof on the roadway and coming to a rest in the westbound lanes of Highway 154.

Solomon was crushed by the roof, and Berrera was assisted out of the vehicle by motorists who stopped to assist.

Police say both occupants were wearing seat belts, and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 