Passenger Dies in Highway 154 Crash Near Windy Gap

The driver says he swerved to avoid rocks in the roadway before crashing into a hillside

A Malibu man died late Wednesday when the vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed off Highway 154 west of Windy Gap.

The driver, 38-year-old Bert Berrera, also of Malibu, suffered minor scrapes and sore muscles.

Police say Berrera and his passenger, Gregory Todd Solomon, were traveling westbound on Highway 154 from Malibu to the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez.

Berrrera told police he turned to the right to avoid rocks in the roadway when the right front portion of the vehicle went off the edge of the roadway and struck a large rock concealed in the bushes. He then lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle collided into the hillside, began spinning and rolled over, landing on its roof on the roadway and coming to a rest in the westbound lanes of Highway 154.

Solomon was crushed by the roof, and Berrera was assisted out of the vehicle by motorists who stopped to assist.

Police say both occupants were wearing seat belts, and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

