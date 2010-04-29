Randy, Evi Quaid Settle Legal Charges Over Hotel Stay

Evi Quaid is ordered to pay restitution and perform community service

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, on Wednesday settled legal charges related to an unpaid $10,000 stay at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch resort last September.

Evi Quaid pleaded no contest to defrauding an innkeeper. She will pay $10,500 in restitution and was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and to stay away from two hotels in the Santa Barbara area.

All charges against Randy Quaid have been dropped.

The couple, represented by local criminal attorney Robert Sanger, had missed several court dates to face felony charges of burglary, conspiracy and defrauding an innkeeper.

They were accused of using an invalid credit card to pay for their hotel stay, but they claimed the bill had long since been paid.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .