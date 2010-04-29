Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

With Fire Season Officially Under Way, Chiefs Urge Residents to Prepare

County fire chiefs say recent wildfires drive home the fact that, in reality, fire season is year-round

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 29, 2010 | 1:45 a.m.

The Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County held a media day Wednesday to spark awareness that fire season officially has begun, but officials pointed out that because of recent trends — including last year’s Jesusita Fire — fire season now runs all year.

The fact that Wednesday’s event was held in Skofield Park, high in Santa Barbara’s foothills — in the midst of where the 2008 Tea Fire and 2009 Jesusita Fire raged — served as a poignant reminder of the area’s high fire danger. As firefighters, elected officials and media representatives basked in the sunshine bathing the park, the wind began to pick up — much like it has during countless conflagrations across the state.

The main message brought by the association’s various fire leaders was that education prepares people more than anything else.

U.S. Forest Service regional forester Randy Moore, who is also chairman of the California Fire Alliance, said that programs such as Ready! Set! Go! — which offers preparedness workshops for Santa Barbara County’s mountain residents — really help people get ready.

“If you’re preparing during a fire, it’s too late,” he said, expressing thanks to State Farm Insurance for its $50,000 donation to help further education efforts.

One effort city fire officials said has been particularly effective is the Wildland Fire Suppression Benefit Assessment District, which helps foothill and extreme foothill residents with defensible space maintenance, road clearing and — perhaps most importantly — brush disposal services.

City fire service specialist Amber Anderson, who has participated in a number of assessments, said the department expects to chip 1,000 tons of cleared brush for homeowners by the time summer begins. The program has performed more than 250 inspections and cleared about 14 miles of the city’s roads during the past two years.

Although homeowners in high fire risk areas can be eligible to receive assessments by the district, there are strict requirements set by state guidelines. Approved statewide by voters in 2006, Proposition 218 covers homeowners in areas included by the district, with money collected by property taxes.

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 