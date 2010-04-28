Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente’s Juana Torres
The student of the month plans to transfer to SBCC
By Diana Washburn | April 28, 2010 | 3:13 p.m.
Juana Torres
Juana Torres was all smiles after receiving her plaque from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honoring her as student of the month for April at El Puente Community School.
Torres has worked very hard to bring her grades up so that she can graduate and transfer to SBCC.
El Puente Principal Cecilia Molina introduced Torres to the Rotary club members at their weekly breakfast meeting.
Torres received a standing ovation from club members.
— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.
