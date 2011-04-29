Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Duo Fall in CIF Doubles Match

Summery conditions in Ojai set the scene for the CIF Doubles Division match at Ojai Valley School on Thursday.

Windless and quiet, all players focused well, despite a one-hour delay for the first round.

The Chargers, Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen, faced off against Stefan Menichella (No. 8, B16s) and Kona Luu (No. 40, B18s) from University High (No. 1, Division 1) and fell 0-6, 1-6. The scores did not indicate how close many of the games were.

In the close points, the Trojans stayed consistent to take them. Both sides launched rocket serves and blistering groundstrokes. Aggression, movement, momentum shifts and positive attitudes highlighted the match.

Great effort, Jake and Caleb! You have come a long, long way. Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.