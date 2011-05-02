Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:43 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

The Dos and Don’ts of Dressing Business Casual

Laid back is OK, especially in sunny Santa Barbara, but here are fashion tips to avoid taking it too far

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 2, 2011 | 12:29 a.m.

We’ve all seen that guy. Hawaiian shirt, khaki pants and sandals. No, he wasn’t at a luau; he was at a luncheon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito trying to dress business casual. Don’t be that guy.

Most of us understand that Santa Barbara is a “laid-back” town, but some take it too far. So far that Stevie Wonder would do a double-take and say, “So What the Fuss?” Business casual can be a misleading, undefined term, so give the aforementioned guy a little credit.

But there are some parts of an outfit that can make or break business casual attire.

Ask Paige Kensil, a sales associate at Banana Republic at Paseo Nuevo, who has to dress business casual everyday. She was wearing a long, light gray cardigan over a tiered cotton flapper dress divided by white, pink and lavender horizontal segments. She also had on dark gray leggings and black shin-high boots, with a wide, white waisted belt with a gold buckle complemented by a delicate gold headband that sprouted gold leaves.

“Hawaiian is not good,” she said. “Stay away from bad prints.”

Distressed is out, she added — no holes, no embellishments, no destroyed denim. Err on the side of conservative. Anything too short or low-cut will get you in trouble, she advised.

But in general, most agreed jeans are acceptable, if complemented with the right accessories.

“The current trend (for men) is dark jeans with the least amount of distress and ornamentation, a collared untucked patterned shirt underneath a jacket,” Nordstorm men’s clothing salesman Daniel Boggs said. “It’s all about the shoes. Everyone seems to be wearing nice Italian oxford dress shoes.”

He added that a jacket and a collared shirt can be business formal, “but lose the tie.”

Fair enough. What else should we stay away from?

Sophie Baker, a UCSB graduate who works as an executive assistant in a law firm, was found perusing the 40 percent off sale at Banana Republic. She was wearing an oversized Banana Republic cream sweater, black leggings, black Steve Madden closed-toed flats, a neat bun, a BCBG white watch with a gold face and a long gold necklace.

“Unkempt hair — it can make or break an outfit,” she said.

Nordstrom men’s shoes department manager Kevin Flint was wearing a navy blue velvet blazer, blue collared shirt, green patterned tie, off-white corduroys and tan Allen Edmonds shoes matched by a tan belt. Minus the tie, it would’ve fallen under business casual. He said the term is defined by the weather, and you hardly see any full suits walking around Santa Barbara.

“There’s not a lot of young people working in this town so the trend is more conservative, but it leans toward the comfort side just as much,” said Flint, adding that it will be interesting to see how H&M will be received when it moves in on State Street.

I walked into one store and asked, “How do you define business causal?”

“Dude, are you serious?” the sales associate replied. “You know you’re in Heritage.”

Oh, yeah. My bad. I made a wrong turn at Hipster Street and fell into the forgotten offshoot of Forever 21. Thanks for your help.

Kensil said women should go with knits if they’re looking for something more formal to go with woven. She said one item can tie the entire outfit together, whether it’s a high-waisted belt or a long necklace.

“Women can get away with anything if they wear the right accessories,” Baker said.

Regardless of the exact look, if someone isn’t comfortable the outfit is shot, Nordstrom men’s shoes salesman Shawn Johnston said.

“A lot of people try to fit into an image they are not. Go for comfort, not for the price,” he said. “If you are in your 20s, wearing pinch tassel loafers and a cardigan, older guys might appreciate it but your peers may not.”

Boggs recommends that when in doubt, overdress.

“Try to get inside the head of your boss. See what the boss is wearing on a Friday and try to match that,” he said. “Also, dress for the position you want, not the one you have.”

What is business casual in Santa Barbara? Let’s break it down in a list.

» It’s definitely more relaxed, but sandals and pretentious prints are not acceptable.

» Mix-and-match skirts and sweaters, or for the men, blazers and patterned shirts.

» Style your hair.

» Wear denim with caution. Make sure to dress it up with a cardigan or blazer. Belts are a must.

» If wearing a tie, don’t wear a blazer and definitely not a suit. Keep it simple with slacks and a tucked-in, buttoned-down patterned shirt.

» Experiment with accessories, such as a belt or long necklace. Maybe a sweater or suit vest for guys.

» There’s no true definition. Most important, be comfortable by being yourself.

Tell Noozhawk what you think should be avoided when dressing business casual by submitting a comment below.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 