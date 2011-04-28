Mesa to Host Neighborhood Spring Fest on May 7

Entries will be accepted beginning Friday for the Mesa Madness Giveaway

There will be more excitement at this yearʼs Mesa Spring Fest — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7 — with one lucky participant in the Mesa Madness Giveaway winning $1,000 worth of gift certificates from several Mesa businesses.

The neighborhood grand party will be at the crossroads of Cliff Drive and Meigs Road on the southwest corner (adjacent parking lots of Plaza Delphin and Mesa Village Shops).

Open to the public, anyone may drop entries in boxes at participating business in the Mesa Business Center starting Friday. The winning ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. on the event day.

Debbie Babai, president of Mesa Business Association (Plaza Delphin proprietor) is spearheading the event jointly with Art on the Mesa coordinated by Hillary Dulien, and the Mesa residents from four street teams (La Plata, Upper La Marina, Murrell and Litchfield Ln/Fellowship Circle).

The festival will feature performances on and off stage; artistic creations from more than 30 crafts artists on sale; information from nonprofit groups promoting environment and sustainability. (Those who will bike to the event will get a free bottle of water.)

Childrenʼs activities and games are provided by Art is Vital (to help kids create fabulous Motherʼs Day cards); Art From Scrap (on watershed resource activities,) and Monroe Elementary (face painting, chalk drawing).

Mainstage performances include six live bands: Rawhide, Spencer the Gardener, Wednesday Knights, Cole Citrenbaum, Jaded Cloud and Nektare, with Stan Krome as master of ceremonies.

Offstage performers will be Trenton Caine the Magician and colorful Mexican folk dances from McKinley Elementary, celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Mesa Spring Fest 2011 promises to be another day of fun, food, music and entertainment under a bright spring sun and plenty of fresh ocean air on the Mesa!

— Alice San Andres Callega for the Mesa Spring Fest.