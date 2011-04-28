Santa Barbara Leaders Celebrate Opening of New Bridge at Haley and De la Vina

The Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Engineering Division opened the new bridge at Haley and De la Vina streets with a community celebration Thursday.

Neighbors and media viewed the new bridge, street improvements and creek enhancements before the intersection reopened Friday to vehicle traffic.

“I am very excited to see this new bridge open after more than a year of hard work,” Mayor Helene Schneider said. “This project represents a microcosm of how infrastructure improvements benefit the community as a whole, as it reduces flooding during major storm events, restores the creek beds and increases safety through additional street lighting. Because Santa Barbara has a designated local source of funds for these types of projects, the city was able to successfully receive significant federal grants that paid for more than 88 percent of the project.

“With the opening of this bridge, we are seeing the culmination of work from Santa Barbara area craftsmen and artisans, including local engineers, bridge designers, contractors, skilled labor, community organizers and students that designed tiles to decorate the expanded pedestrian areas. As a community, we can now enjoy a safer bridge, an improved area of Mission Creek and an enhancement of the West Downtown neighborhood.”

Construction on the Haley and De la Vina Bridge Replacement Project began in November 2009 and included removing the old bridge, relocating utilities, building a wider bridge, enhancing Mission Creek, installing lighting, and rehabilitating adjoining streets and sidewalks. While the bridge opening marks the completion of the new bridge and intersection, landscaping and restoration of a neighboring historic cottage will continue through the summer.

“This is the first of six bridges that will be replaced on Lower Mission Creek,” said Joshua Haggmark, principal civil engineer for the City of Santa Barbara. “We are pleased to finish this bridge on time and on budget. Safety and infrastructure improvements, like the Haley and De la Vina Bridge Replacement Project, provide long-term economic stimulus because they create jobs for local businesses and craftsmen during a time when we need the economic boost the most.

In addition to the new bridge, there are new sidewalks and pedestrian areas with student-designed tiles from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s education programs. I am pleased that so many talented Santa Barbarans worked to create this new bridge, and I look forward to the remaining improvements slated as part of the overall Lower Mission Creek Restoration Plan.”

The majority of funding (88.53 percent) for the $12 million bridge replacement was obtained from a federal grant through the Highway Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program. The remainder is from city funds, including Santa Barbara’s half-cent transportation sales tax known as Measure A.

Local and regional companies that worked on this project include Lash Construction, Bengal Engineering, Mimiaga Engineering Group, Ayars & Associates, David Black and Associates, Rincon Consultants, Fugro West, Hamner, Jewel & Associates and Tom Stanley Creative.

Students participating in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s education programs created 120 decorative tiles that were installed on pedestrian walkways near the bridge. Tina Villadolid, one of SBMA’s teaching artists, began the sidewalk tile project with 65 students, including 20 students from SBMA’s Homework/Artwork After School Program (representing 10 city elementary schools and two junior high schools) and 45 students from La Cuesta Continuation High School.

The next bridge replacement as part of the Lower Mission Creek Restoration Plan will occur at the Ortega Street bridge on Ortega Street between Bath and Castillo streets. Construction on the project will begin in a few weeks. Click here for more information.

— Kirsten Ayars is a publicist.