Pilgrim Terrace Hosting Bake Sale, Street Fair Fundraiser

Vendor booths are available for the May 7 event

Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes will host its Huge Street Fair and Bake Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Pilgrim Terrace Activity Center, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Drive in Santa Barbara.

Retail booths are available for vendors at $25 and $35 (tax deductible donation).

For space rental and more information, call 805.682.3618. Limited space is available, so call now.

Bring the whole family to the fundraiser, as there’s sure to be something for everyone — a jumper for the kids, games, balloons, hot dogs, sodas, chips, popcorn, live music and a car wash.

Flowers for Mother’s Day and a wide variety of merchandise and services will be available for sale, and don’t forget our homemade cookies, cakes and pies.