Westmont College Releases Updated iPhone App

The developer says the new version loads faster and is more responsive

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | April 28, 2011 | 7:42 p.m.

Westmont College Information Technology has released an updated iPhone app (version 1.2) offering clearer, faster and easier access to information about the college.

With the new app, users now have immediate access to hundreds of Westmont videos on iTunes U. In addition, the app streams up to 40 live Westmont athletic events per semester over both 3G and wireless networks.

This is the second major update to the original iPhone app. The app was authored by Phil Walton, Westmont mobile and web developer.

“I completely rewrote the app from scratch,” Walton said. “Now it loads much faster, and it’s far more responsive.”

Other improvements include a campus map that allows users to zoom in to specific buildings. The faculty/staff directory has been redesigned and is similar to the iPhone’s built-in contact list. The update also works with the iPhone 4’s higher-resolution display, includes several popular features found in other apps, such as the pull down refresh, and has a fully configurable menu to allow users quick access to the various features on the app.

The new app can be automatically updated or uploaded for free by searching for Westmont in the iTunes store.

Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
