Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Citrix Adds Arsenal of Collaboration Tools with Podio Purchase

Goleta-based company says cloud-based work platform extends its ability to unify teams, projects in 'post-PC era'

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | April 28, 2012 | 8:14 p.m.

Citrix Systems has acquired cloud-based work platform Podio, which it plans to integrate with its GoTo services portfolio.

Podio allows remote employees and clients to work together through customized workflows, mobile apps, event management software and communication platforms. Citrix and Podio share similar culture, vision and values to support the “evolution of work,” said Bernardo de Albergaria, Citrix collaboration line of business general manager and vice president.

“Podio takes social teamwork collaboration further than other platforms by moving from offerings that just allow people to talk about work, to actually providing a better way for teams to get work done faster,” said de Albergaria, who added that Podio’s management structure will not change.
 
Podio, a San Francisco-based company, is integrated with services like Google Docs, Dropbox and Evernote and lets the user choose specific software applications for different projects. It features a customizable interface with more than 75,000 Podio apps and more than 185,000 different workspace configurations. Podio users can post real-time status updates, link, share, manage tasks and give feedback though its social-enabled apps.

“The extraordinary adoption we saw in just one year validates the pent-up demand for better ways for teams to collaborate,” Podio CEO Tommy Ahlers said in a news release.

The acquisition will be rolled into the Citrix Online Services Division, including GoTo services such as GoToMeeting, and will debut at the May 9 Citrix Synergy Virtualization & Cloud Conference.

The financial terms of Citrix Systems’ Podio deal were not announced.

“Podio extends our ability to provide a simple, secure and ‘works-for-everyone’ collaborative work platform in this post-PC era,” said Brett Caine, Citrix Online Services Division senior vice president and general manager.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 