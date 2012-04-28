Citrix Adds Arsenal of Collaboration Tools with Podio Purchase

Citrix Systems has acquired cloud-based work platform Podio, which it plans to integrate with its GoTo services portfolio.

Podio allows remote employees and clients to work together through customized workflows, mobile apps, event management software and communication platforms. Citrix and Podio share similar culture, vision and values to support the “evolution of work,” said Bernardo de Albergaria, Citrix collaboration line of business general manager and vice president.

“Podio takes social teamwork collaboration further than other platforms by moving from offerings that just allow people to talk about work, to actually providing a better way for teams to get work done faster,” said de Albergaria, who added that Podio’s management structure will not change.



Podio, a San Francisco-based company, is integrated with services like Google Docs, Dropbox and Evernote and lets the user choose specific software applications for different projects. It features a customizable interface with more than 75,000 Podio apps and more than 185,000 different workspace configurations. Podio users can post real-time status updates, link, share, manage tasks and give feedback though its social-enabled apps.

“The extraordinary adoption we saw in just one year validates the pent-up demand for better ways for teams to collaborate,” Podio CEO Tommy Ahlers said in a news release.

The acquisition will be rolled into the Citrix Online Services Division, including GoTo services such as GoToMeeting, and will debut at the May 9 Citrix Synergy Virtualization & Cloud Conference.

The financial terms of Citrix Systems’ Podio deal were not announced.

“Podio extends our ability to provide a simple, secure and ‘works-for-everyone’ collaborative work platform in this post-PC era,” said Brett Caine, Citrix Online Services Division senior vice president and general manager.

