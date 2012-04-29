Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:36 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Hannah-Beth Jackson Kicks Off Senate Campaign with Barbecue, Rally

Crowd of Santa Barbara Democratic candidates unites for launch of June 5 primary election bid

By Rudy Ramirez for Hannah-Beth Jackson | April 29, 2012 | 1:15 a.m.

Former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, hosted a kickoff and tri-tip barbecue at the new Santa Barbara Democratic Party campaign office Saturday. The event was well attended by elected officials, community activists and voters.

Hannah-Beth Jackson
Hannah-Beth Jackson

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Doreen Farr spoke to the large crowd of concerned voters about the importance of the June 5 election, revitalizing the California economy and enacting good policy at the local level. Jackson focused her comments on education, specifically getting new revenues and closing corporate tax loopholes to put money back into K-12 schools, public universities and community colleges — a focal point of her campaign.

“We are at a crossroads in California,” Jackson said. “It is critically important we reinvest in education, create good-paying jobs to get our state back on track, protect our environment, and make California the home of the green economy.”

Immediately after the event, more than 60 volunteers walked and phoned the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas to contact voters about the importance of voting in June for Jackson, Farr and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

The event concluded with a tri-tip barbecue in the parking lot of the new office at 114 E. Haley St.

Attendees at the event included Carbajal, Farr, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and City Councilman Grant House, Goleta Mayor Ed Easton and City Councilman Michael Bennett, Santa Barbara Unified School District trustees Susan Deacon and Monique Límon, Goleta Union School District board president Susan Epstein, Goleta Water District board president Bill Rosen, Santa Barbara County Democratic Party chairman Daraka Larimore-Hall and more than 80 grassroots supporters and volunteers.

Jackson, who served in the Assembly from 1998-2004, is running for state Senate in District 19. She is supported by more than 50 local elected leaders in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the California Teachers Association, the California Nurses Association, the California League of Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club, the California Democratic Party, United Farm Workers, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, Ventura County Women’s Political Council, Service Employees International Union, and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties.

Click here for more information on the Jackson for Senate campaign, or call 805.203.6337. Connect with the Jackson for Senate campaign on Facebook. Follow the Jackson for Senate campaign on Twitter: @VoteHannahBeth.

— Rudy Ramirez represents Democratic state Senate candidate Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

