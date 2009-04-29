Academy Principal Amy Alzina to Transfer to Adams Elementary

Amy Alzina, principal of the Santa Barbara Community Academy, has been appointed principal of Adams Elementary School, Superintendent Brian Sarvis announced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Alzina, who will begin her new position in July, says she looks forward to addressing new challenges and working with the school’s staff, students and parents.

Alzina’s past 10 years have been spent at the academy, initially as an after-school enrichment coordinator, then as a physical education specialist; kindergarten, fifth-grade and first-grade teacher; administrative intern; and, most recently, principal since 2006.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.