Chumash Casino Resort to Welcome Latin Sensation Alejandra Guzmán

Latin Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Alejandra Guzmán will take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. June 4. Tickets are on sale now.

Known for her raspy voice and rocker style, Guzmán has scored numerous No. 1 hits throughout her singing career. Volverte a Amar, the first single off her 2006 release “Indeleble,” became one of Guzmán’s biggest hits in Mexico and scored a Top 10 spot on Billboard’s Hot Latin Tracks. The album went double platinum and scored two Latin Grammy nominations for best rock vocal album and best rock song.

Before “Indeleble,” Guzmán released the hit album “Soy” in 2002. That album landed Guzmán a Latin Grammy award for best rock solo vocal album.

Ticket prices for June’s performance range from $25 to $65. Tickets are available by visiting the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, by clicking here or by calling StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737. The Chumash Casino Resort is a venue for those age 18 or older.

— Hildy Medina represents Chumash Casino Resort.