County Promotes Dog Licensing In Wake of Rabies Outbreak

Penalties will be waived during May's amnesty program

By William Boyer | April 29, 2009 | 1:53 p.m.

Santa Barbara County is experiencing a rabies outbreak in the wild animal population in the central and northern portions of the county. In response to the increased risk of rabies, Animal Services is urging pet owners to get rabies vaccinations and dog license tags, as required by law.

To promote dog licensing, penalties will be waived during May.

A higher than normal incidence of rabies-positive skunks and one fox have been tested in 2009. Rabies can pass from wild animals to pets. The purpose of dog licensing is to protect the public from rabies by ensuring that all dogs are rabies vaccinated.

Dog licenses are required by law for all dogs older than 4 months old. In May, penalties will be waived through a dog licensing amnesty program. A rabies tag is not a dog license. Dog licenses are issued by the county and are required by law to be affixed to the dog at all times. A current rabies certificate is required to purchase a dog license.

The county provides a rabies clinic once a week at the Santa Maria Animal Center on Foster Road. During May, the clinics will be held every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The clinic is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rabies vaccinations are recommended for all warm-blooded domestic animals, including cats, horses and livestock. Animals that are outdoors may be exposed to rabies from terrestrial wild animals, such as skunks and bats.

Contact an animal shelter for more information. The three county shelters are:

raquo; Santa Barbara Shelter, 5472 Overpass Road, Goleta; 805.681.5285

raquo; Lompoc Shelter, 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc; 805.737.7755

raquo; Santa Maria Shelter, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria; 805.934.6119

— William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.

