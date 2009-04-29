Dos Pueblos Dancers Taking to the Stage for a Good Cause

A performance Saturday with other teams and studios will benefit the Dream Foundation

The Dos Pueblos High School Varsity Dance Team will host a benefit dance performance at 5 p.m. Saturday at the new Dos Pueblos Performing Arts Center.

The performance, featuring numerous dance studios and teams from throughout the Santa Barbara area, will benefit the Dream Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that grants a wish to terminally ill adults, and the Dos Pueblos PTSA.

The dancers have worked diligently to produce a performance to entertain and give back to the community and the school. It will be a collaborative dance event with performers from Carpinteria through Goleta, and elementary school through UCSB.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. For more information, call Debbie Dulawan-Bo at 805.968.2541, ext. 256.

— Dianne Johnson is a Dos Pueblos High School Varsity Dance Team parent.