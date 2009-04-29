Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Launches Spring Food Drive

The Seventh Annual Spring Food Drive to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County opened this week and will continue until May 20.

The annual event is the largest food drive effort on the Central Coast, and this year, because of the poor economy and many residents who have subsequently lost their jobs, it is more important than ever to support the food drive. Officials remind potential donors that all foods provided will make a tremendous difference in the lives of the hungry throughout Santa Barbara County.

Those interested in helping are encouraged to seek out the bright yellow barrels available at participating businesses, and fill them with grocery bags of non-perishable food items.

Bags may be dropped off at the Foodbank, 4554 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, and at all Albertson’s Save-On Pharmacy stores and all participating grocery stores throughout the county, Foodbank officials said.

The Foodbank’s South County warehouse is located at the Hollister Avenue facility, and the North County warehouse at 490 W. Foster Rd., Santa Maria. For more information, the numbers are 805.967.5741, Ext. 112 (Santa Barbara), and 805.937.3422, Ext. 109 (Santa Maria).

The Foodbank provides a vital link between the multi-faceted food industry and people in need of food. With its two warehouses, the Foodbank serves more than 220 social service organizations and churches. More than 43 percent of those served are youths under the age of 18.

In 2008, the Foodbank distributed more than 8 million pounds of food to more than 125,000 people in need; of that amount of food, nearly 2 million pounds was fresh produce. For more on the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, visit www.foodbanksbc.org

