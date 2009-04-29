George Lopez: Tall, Dark & Chicano Tour

Tickets for the comedian's July 25 performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl go on sale at 11 a.m. May 9

After a 2007 sell-out performance, comedian George Lopez will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 25 with his Tall, Dark & Chicano Tour. Tickets for the performance will go on sale beginning at 11 a.m. May 9.

In addition to his live, stand-up performances, the Los Angeles native was the co-creator, writer, producer and star of the ABC sitcom George Lopez. He recently announced that he has been taped to host an all-new late-night talk show that will air at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday on TBS beginning in November.

Lopez has more than 90 TV comedy and hosting appearances to his credit including the 2007 HBO live special “America’s Mexican.” He also has released several best-selling comedy CDs, and his autobiography, Why You Crying? entered the Top 20 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Ticket prices for July’s performance range from $44 to $78, plus applicable service charges.