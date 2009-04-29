Woman Rescued After Injury on Local Hiking Trail

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team combined with three other agencies to carry an injured hiker down from the mountains above Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon.



About 1:40 p.m., the Search and Rescue team responded to a call of a 24-year-old woman who had injured her ankle on the Jesusita Trail, which leads to Inspiration Point, overlooking the city and foothills, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars. The woman apparently called 911 from her cell phone, he said.

Approximately 12 people with the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, Santa Barbara County Fire, U.S. Forest Service and American Medical Response responded to the trail head at the end of Tunnel Road, where Tunnel Trail leads to Jesusita Trail.

Searchers were able to reach the woman sometime after 2:45 p.m., and transported her back down the trail on a wheeled stretcher. The rescuers and the woman arrived at a waiting ambulance at 4:10 p.m. Sugars said. The victim, whose name was not available Wednesday night, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what appeared to be a broken ankle, Sugars said.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team, visit www.sbcsar.org.



— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

