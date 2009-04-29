Lois Capps: Hate Crimes Bill Passes

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, today voted in favor of the Local Law Enforcement and Hate Crimes Prevention Act (H.R. 1913). This bill gives state and local law enforcement tools and resources to prevent and prosecute hate crimes, and also closes gaps in federal law to help combat hate crimes committed because of a person’s gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. The current federal hate crimes law only authorizes federal aid in cases of hate crimes committed because of a person’s race, color, religion or national origin.
H.R. 1913 is supported by more than 300 law enforcement, religious, civil rights, disability and other organizations. Some of the key law enforcement groups that support the bill are the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Sheriffs’ Association, Police Executive Research Forum, Police Foundation, and National District Attorneys Association.
The bill passed the House by a vote of 249 to 175.
— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.