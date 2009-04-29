Retreat Focuses on 13th Century Mystic

Come explore Sufi mystic poet Rumi’s storytelling and teachings on universal love May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at La Casa de Maria Retreat Center, 800 El Bosque Rd. in Montecito. For 800 years, Rumi’s poems have expressed the essence of oneness, an interconnectedness that comes from our relationship with the Creator and all of humanity. Expand your heart and vision through the language of poetry.

Fariba Enteshari is the founder of the Rumi Educational Center, an interfaith, cross-cultrural, educational center in Santa Barbara. She has studied Rumi in the original Farsi, her native tongue.

The lecture is free, but donations will be accepted. You are welcome to bring a sack lunch, or order a lunch in our dining room for $14.

Click here to register, or call 805.969.5031.