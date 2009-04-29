Retreat Focuses on 13th Century Mystic

Come explore Sufi mystic poet Rumi’s storytelling and teachings on universal love May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at La Casa de Maria Retreat Center, 800 El Bosque Rd. in Montecito. For 800 years, Rumi’s poems have expressed the essence of oneness, an interconnectedness that comes from our relationship with the Creator and all of humanity. Expand your heart and vision through the language of poetry.
Fariba Enteshari is the founder of the Rumi Educational Center, an interfaith, cross-cultrural, educational center in Santa Barbara. She has studied Rumi in the original Farsi, her native tongue.
The lecture is free, but donations will be accepted. You are welcome to bring a sack lunch, or order a lunch in our dining room for $14.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.