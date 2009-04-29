Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Lois Capps: Economic Recovery Funding Heading to Central Coast Projects

Money will go to Carpinteria Shoreline Feasibility Study, Lower Mission Creek and Matilija Dam

By Emily Kryder | April 29, 2009 | 4:19 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) will make available funding for three key projects in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The funding is part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which Congress passed with Capps’ support in February.

“I am pleased to announce this critical funding for these important infrastructure projects,” said Capps. “They will help our local economy today and in the future. They are the perfect use of recovery funds, too – projects that create jobs quickly, meet an important immediate need and set the table for long term economic growth in our area.”

One of the projects funded is a $350,000 Carpinteria Shoreline Feasibility Study. The money will be used to complete environmental reviews, coastal engineering studies and continue the ACOE Feasibility Study to investigate shoreline protection and coastal storm damage reduction along the Carpinteria shoreline. The City of Carpinteria’s coastline and beaches have suffered tremendous erosion and storm damage during the last decade. At the urging of Rep. Capps, Congress has appropriated $614,000 for this project since 2004. Most recently, Congress approved $239,000 for this project in the fiscal year 2009 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

Other funding includes $600,000 for Lower Mission Creek. Funds will be used to prepare plans and specifications for the construction of the lower half of the creek restoration and flood control project. Mission Creek possesses the greatest unresolved flood hazard of any stream in Santa Barbara County. The urban portion of the creek is fully developed and has a very high potential for serious damage in the event of a flood. The project includes a combination of channel improvements and bridge replacements designed to increase the channel capacity and provide flood level protection. Acting on requests from Rep. Capps, Congress most recently approved $287,000 in the fiscal year 2009 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

The Matilija Dam Ecosystem Restoration Project received $250,000 to continue construction and move the award-winning project toward the next stage of completion. The 200-foot tall Matilija Dam, located on a tributary of the Ventura River, needs to be removed in order to reestablish runs of the endangered Southern California steelhead trout, reestablish the natural sand flow to coastal beaches and provide new recreational opportunities above the dam. This project has broad support from many local, state and federal agencies. At the request of Rep. Capps, Congress has appropriated more than $5.5 million for this project since 2000, and it included an authorization of $144.5 million in water resources legislation approved in 2007. Most recently, Congress approved $956,000 in the fiscal year 2009 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

