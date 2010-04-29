Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Kick Up Your Heels at Fiesta’s La Primavera

Carriage and Western Art Museum will host the May 16 social event

By Kathryn McKee | April 29, 2010 | 6:57 p.m.

La Primavera, the first social event of the 2010 Fiesta season, will be held May 16 at the Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and a “Day in the Country” dinner by Woody’s BBQ.

Fiesta or Western dress is encouraged.

El Presidente Michael Dominguez will welcome all, introduce his theme, “A Gathering of Friends,” and unveil the official Fiesta poster and pin. Spirit of Fiesta Erika Martin del Campo and Junior Spirit Tatum Vestal will dance publicly for the first time.

At 7 p.m., guests will take to the dance floor to music by Spencer the Gardener.

Tickets are $55. Call Old Spanish Days at 805.962.8101 to purchase.

Kathryn McKee represents Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days.

 
