Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Federal Government Failure

By Diana Thorn | April 29, 2010 | 12:36 p.m.

The Arizona legislature and governor just passed and signed a tough immigration bill. This bill makes it a state crime to be in the United States without proper documents.

Furthermore, it bans sanctuary cities that refuse to enforce immigration laws, stiffens penalties against illegal alien day laborers and their employees, and makes it a misdemeanor if immigrants don’t complete and carry registration documents. Good for Arizona.

The federal government has failed for years to control our national borders, at the detriment of our national sovereignty. It has become abundantly clear the federal government refuses to make the right decisions in terms of enforcing the laws and making critical reforms necessary to drive down illegal immigration.

The nonactions of Congress have been driven by their desire for votes, power and amnesty.

Why did Arizona pass this immigration law? Simply put, illegals were killing farmers, committing crimes, destroying property, bringing drugs and threatening people. Because our spineless government turned its back on the safety of Arizonians, the state had no choice but to pass a law to protect its citizens.

Unfortunately, we now see the disgraceful tactics of our president, liberals and pro-immigration activists.

First on their agenda, play the race card. Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and others are unleashed and are inciting violence. Whatever happened to the rights of hardworking Americans?

It is time for Americans to wake up and stand up for their rights. It is time to protect our borders, stop criminal and drug activities along our borders, and to put the safety of America first. We need to write letters, call politicians and elect new members to Congress who support these views.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 