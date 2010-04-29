Letter to the Editor: Federal Government Failure

The Arizona legislature and governor just passed and signed a tough immigration bill. This bill makes it a state crime to be in the United States without proper documents.

Furthermore, it bans sanctuary cities that refuse to enforce immigration laws, stiffens penalties against illegal alien day laborers and their employees, and makes it a misdemeanor if immigrants don’t complete and carry registration documents. Good for Arizona.

The federal government has failed for years to control our national borders, at the detriment of our national sovereignty. It has become abundantly clear the federal government refuses to make the right decisions in terms of enforcing the laws and making critical reforms necessary to drive down illegal immigration.

The nonactions of Congress have been driven by their desire for votes, power and amnesty.

Why did Arizona pass this immigration law? Simply put, illegals were killing farmers, committing crimes, destroying property, bringing drugs and threatening people. Because our spineless government turned its back on the safety of Arizonians, the state had no choice but to pass a law to protect its citizens.

Unfortunately, we now see the disgraceful tactics of our president, liberals and pro-immigration activists.

First on their agenda, play the race card. Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and others are unleashed and are inciting violence. Whatever happened to the rights of hardworking Americans?

It is time for Americans to wake up and stand up for their rights. It is time to protect our borders, stop criminal and drug activities along our borders, and to put the safety of America first. We need to write letters, call politicians and elect new members to Congress who support these views.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria