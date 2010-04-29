Letter to the Editor: Garden Not Asking for Too Much

We have often walked around the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and seen this exquisitely created environment, where they have redwoods adjacent to a desert collection, and we appreciate how much work has gone into this precious place.

Since its inception in 1926, the SBBG has sought to provide a rich environment for the preservation and research of native California plants, so that people may enjoy the beautiful displays and learn about our natural world. Botanical gardens — naturally — grow and change over time with seasons, climate and trends. Even the garden’s beloved meadow has had a number of faces over the years, from a plowed field and lush garden to a strawberry field and a poppy field, and now a meadow.

The point is, the meadow and the entire SBBG is a created environment, and their staff needs the proper facilities and tools to maintain their displays.

There is no garden in the world that is frozen in time for the enjoyment of a select few, although some here in Santa Barbara would like to think otherwise.

The only thing that has remained the same for the SBBG is its 80-year-old historic mission to “so unite the aesthetic, educational and scientific that this garden will enjoy a unique place in the horticultural world.”

All they need is a simple plan approved for better facilities to support this mission. Our beloved Botanic Garden is not asking for too much.

Ted Adams

Santa Barbara