Measure J Opponents to ‘Paddle Out Against Paredon’

Paddle Out Against Paredon, a community-wide demonstration against Venoco Inc.’s oil and gas development initiative, Measure J, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Carpinteria City Beach.

Bring a floatable device to participate in the water, or show your support on the sand. Organized by local surfer and artist Carrie Reynolds, the Paddle Out Against Paredon supports the No on Measure J campaign.

“Coming together we can help raise awareness about the risks of Measure J and the threat of big oil and corporate domination our town is facing. We want to preserve the delicate balance that makes our community such a special place, including the laws and ordinances that keep it that way,” Reynolds said. “Everyone should know and care about Measure J, because what happens here could happen in their town, too.”

To be voted on in the June 8 primary, Venoco’s proposed Measure J, aka the Paredon Project, would allow a 140-foot drilling rig on the the Carpinteria coastline.

“Measure J is not just about oil drilling. It’s also about losing local control to a private corporation,” says former mayor and City Council member Donna Jordan, spokeswoman for the grassroots Citizens Committee Against Paredon. “Measure J sets a dangerous precedent that could impact every city in the state and forever change our beautiful coastline.”

With support from numerous organizations, including Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, the Paddle Out Against Paredon programs include a live ukulele concert by Carl Ray and the Coconuts and a raffle. Picnic lunches are encouraged. Surfers are to meet at the ocean-end of Linden Avenue, and kayakers will gather at the end of Ash Avenue. Parking is limited. Alternative transportation is encouraged.

For more information, click here or contact Reynolds at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 206.390.4236.

— Kerstine Johnson is a publicist.