Montecito Union School District Names New Superintendent

The Montecito Union School District’s Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to hire Tammy Murphy as its new superintendent. She will take the helm in July.

“We are very excited to have Tammy Murphy as our new superintendent,” board president Mary Morouse said. “She is an inspirational leader and a committed educator who focuses on the success of each and every child. She is also an experienced professional and an outstanding communicator. I am so happy, as a board member, as a resident of this community, and mostly as a parent of three children at MUS next year, that she will be guiding this district forward.”

Murphy comes to Montecito from the Ross School District, where she has been superintendent since 2005. Before that, she served as assistant superintendent of instruction and as principal for the Cherry Hill Public Schools in New Jersey. She began her career as a teacher with the Voorhees Township Public Schools in New Jersey. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Glassboro State College.

While at Cherry Hill Public Schools, Murphy opened the district’s first magnet middle school and established an international baccalaureate program there. At Ross School District, in addition to her other leadership responsibilities, she is completing an entire rebuild of the school campus, which flooded during her first year on the job. After moving the school to a temporary facility, Murphy led the planning and financing efforts to open a new campus for the school district, which is being completed on time and under budget.

“After meeting Ms. Murphy, it was immediately clear she is a dynamic, passionate and knowledgeable leader,” said Montecito Union teacher Jennifer Wilson, who is president of the Montecito Teachers’ Association. “Her commitment to the success of each student and love for education is inspiring. We are lucky to have found her,and I can ‘t wait to be a part of her team.”

Murphy is coming in to succeed Dick Douglas, who will be retiring as superintendent on June 30 after 10 years with the district. His retirement announcement last fall kicked off a six-month executive search effort by the Board of Trustees.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to become a member of the Montecito Union School learning community,” Murphy said. “At every turn, I have been greeted with warmth, kindness and excitement about the possibilities for the children of Montecito. I just cannot wait to get there to help guide that excitement into a joyous, healthy and productive future for our children. My family and I are looking forward to the move.”

Her husband, Ron Murphy, is a lifelong educator. They have a 6-year-old son.

— Virginia Alvarez is the director of business and administrative services for the Montecito Union School District.