Nuclear Peace Age Foundation to Show Winning Video at U.N.

The satirical The Nuclear Family took top honors in the foundation's Swackhamer contest

The Nuclear Peace Age Foundation will show the winning entry of its 2010 Swackhamer Disarmament Video Contest at the United Nations on Monday.

It will be part of the foundation’s presentation at the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference being held at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

Angela How of Los Angeles won the $1,000 first prize with her video titled The Nuclear Family. Modeled after a 1950s commercial, the video uses satire to illustrate the futility of nuclear weapons

Click here to view the top three videos.

How is originally from Singapore, but studied for her bachelor’s degree in applied science (architectural science) and her bachelor’s degree in architecture in Australia. She is also a graduate of the directing MFA program at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Her short films have played at many international film festivals, including the Stockholm International Film Festival.

“The whole idea of a nuclear weapons race is absurd and ridiculous,” the filmmaker said. “It’s a race that no one wins. So, I figured, what better way to really spell out the absurdity of it all than with satire, and with a scenario that’s globally familiar — a family dinner.”

There were 55 videos submitted to this year’s Swackhamer competition.

Second prize, $750, went to Jonathan Mann of Berkeley for his work Song a Day #454: How to Stop the Nuclear Menace. Third prize, $250, went to Leila Ling of Houston, Texas for Avoiding Catastrophe: Looking Back Towards the Future.

“The judges and the staff of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation appreciate the research, creativity and many hours of work that went into each of the videos,” said Rick Wayman, director of programs for the foundation and contest coordinator. “We honor each and every one of the entrants for their commitment to the cause.”

Contestants made videos of three minutes or less addressing the topic “Avoiding Catastrophe: Changing Our Modes of Thinking.”

The video contest is held annually. There will be an announcement about the next contest early in 2011.

— Steven Crandell is the director of development and public affairs for the Nuclear Peace Age Foundation.