Pacific Capital Bancorp Sold to Texas Investor

91% of stock to be transferred in deal to stabilize troubled bank

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | April 29, 2010 | 12:51 p.m.

Pacific Capital Bancorp, parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, announced Thursday that Texas billionaire Gerald J. Ford would be investing $500 million in the bank. Ford is managing member of Ford Financial Fund LP, and was formerly chairman and CEO of Golden State Bancorp and California Federal Bank.

PCB agreed to sell Ford 225,000,000 shares of stock at 20 cents per share and 455,000 shares preferred stock at $1,000 per share.

The large transaction means that Ford would own 91 percent of the company’s common stock, the U.S. Treasury would own approximately 7 percent, with shareholders owning the remainder.

The news comes as long-troubled PCB announced losses of almost $80 million in the first quarter of 2010, making the deal with Ford look even more attractive.

“Following an extensive process to assess the company’s strategic alternatives, we determined that the Ford investment is in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders, and represents the most attractive alternative available,” George Leis, president and CEO of Pacific Capital Bancorp, said in a statement Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, Pacific Capital’s shares were down 48 percent. They had closed Wednesday at $4.11.

After the deal closes, Pacific Capital Bancorp and Pacific Capital Bank will add for Ford and Ford senior principal Carl Webb to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to invest in a financial services franchise with such deep roots in attractive markets in California,” Ford said in a statement. “We look forward to helping strengthen this institution for the benefit of all its stakeholders, so that it can continue serving its loyal customers and supporting its community partners, as it has done now for more than 50 years.”

Part of the agreement involves recapitalizing the $180.6 million PCB received as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, which values the company’s common stock at 20 cents per share.

Pacific Capital Bancorp hasn’t recorded profits since 2008, and the last year has been a rough one.

Starting in March 2008, the company announced that it would lay off 300 employees. Then came the news that it would suspend dividend payments to shareholders, and its credit rating was lowered to junk-bond status.

In early April, the company entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Pacific Capital pledged to manage risk within its commercial and residential real estate portfolios, enforce collection for delinquent residential real estate loans, report residential real estate loans in a timely manner and make sure that risks associated with its commercial loan portfolio were reflected on the company’s books.

But Leis said Thursday’s deal with Ford would place the bank on a “firm footing” going forward.

“The combination of Ford’s extensive and highly successful experience in California banking and Pacific Capital’s significant market presence and unique customer service culture will enable us to continue as one of the strongest community banks along the Central Coast,” he said.

