Local News

Reward Offered in Investigation of Jewelry Store Robbery

Detectives seek help identifying four male suspects wanted in the Milpas Street theft

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | April 29, 2010 | 2:08 p.m.

Article Image

Santa Barbara police detectives investigating the April 7 armed robbery at Joyeria Latina Americana jewelry store have offered a reward for information leading to the arrests of the four suspects.

Four men armed with handguns entered the jewelry store, at 118 N. Milpas St., about 1:45 p.m. April 7.

They used cords to tie up at least one store employee, and they took a large sum of jewelry and cash, according to Lt. Paul McCaffrey, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Article Image

He said in a news released the day of the robbery that the suspects possibly fled the scene in a red station wagon or a four-door black sedan.

Police have released video surveillance photos of the suspects taken during the robbery.

Article Image

All four men are described as Hispanics who spoke fluent Spanish.

Two other men are considered persons of interest in this case. They didn’t enter the jewelry store during the robbery, but they are believed to be linked to the primary suspects.

Article Image

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Claytor at 805.897.2335.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

