SB Middle School Raising Funds with ‘Wild Rumpus’
The annual fundraiser will be held Saturday at the Rockwood Women's Club
By Santa Barbara Middle School | April 29, 2010 | 2:48 p.m.
Santa Barbara Middle School will host its annual fundraiser, “Where the Wild Things Are,” from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Rockwood Women’s Club, 760 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.
Join the “Wild Rumpus” with Caribbean cuisine, live steel drum music and student performances.
For tickets or for more information, click here or call the Santa Barbara Middle School Development Department at 805.689.2419.
